Two Twins pitchers and one former Twins pitcher were named Rawlings Gold Glove finalists on Wednesday. So was Twins shortstop Carlos Correa.

Sonny Gray, Pablo López and Toronto's José Berríos are the three Gold Glove finalists among American League pitchers. It is the first time Gray and López received a finalist nod in their careers, though Gray won a collegiate Golden Glove in 2010 when he played at Vanderbilt.

Correa, who won a Gold Glove in 2021 as a member of the Houston Astros, is an AL shortstop finalist with Texas Rangers' Corey Seager and New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe.

The Twins haven't had a Gold Glove winner since Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier in 2017. Former Twin Eddie Rosario is a National League finalist in left field.

Managers and up to six coaches from each team vote from a pool of players, excluding players from their own team, to determine the Gold Glove winners. The manager/coach picks account for 75% of the overall vote while a sabermetric defensive rating comprises 25%.

The winners will be announced Nov. 5 on ESPN.

Gray a finalist for MLBPA award

Gray is one of the three finalists for the American League Outstanding Pitcher award from the 2023 player choice awards, the MLB Players Association announced Tuesday.

The other finalists, along with Gray, are Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and Baltimore's Kyle Bradish. The winner will be announced Nov. 2 on ESPN.