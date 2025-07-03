Twins snap Marlins' eight-game winning streak with 2-1 victory

Brock Stewart replaced Woods Richardson (4-4), who allowed a run on two hits in five innings, to begin the sixth and surrendered a leadoff double to Jesús Sánchez. Stowers had a two-out single to score Sánchez from second and tie the game, but it was ruled the ball glanced off base umpire Emil Jimenez and Sánchez was returned to third. Stewart struck out Eric Wagaman to keep it 2-1.