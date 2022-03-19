The Twins pulled off a shocking early morning trade Saturday, bringing star shortstop Carlos Correa to Minnesota in a blockbuster deal.

The top free agent has a three-year, $105.3 million deal with opt-outs after 2022 and 2023 to become a free agent again, a source confirmed. His average yearly salary of $36 million will make him MLB's top earning infielder and fourth-highest overall.

Shortstop has been a glaring area of need for the Twins this offseason, their biggest priority along with pitching. Correa is a former No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft and became a two-time All Star with the Houston Astros. The 27-year-old won the 2017 World Series with the team and has garnered such honors as the AL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the Gold Glove in 2021.

The Puerto Rico native had a .981 fielding percentage and .279 batting average last season.