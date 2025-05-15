Sports

Twins send struggling starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A

The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 4:22PM

BALTIMORE — The surging Minnesota Twins sent struggling pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.

The move came a day after the right-hander was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four innings of work in the second game of a doubleheader against Baltimore. The Twins rallied late to extend their winning streak to 10 straight.

The 24-year-old Woods Richardson is 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA in eight games (seven starts) for the Twins. He has had trouble working deep into games. Woods Richardson has yet to make it through six complete innings this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him, with left-handed batters hitting .342.

Reliever Kody Funderburk will take Woods Richardson's spot on the roster. The left-hander served as the 27th man during the doubleheader and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Woods Richardson in Game 2.

