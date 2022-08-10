Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LOS ANGELES — The Twins finish their two-game set at Dodger Stadium tonight as they struggle to stay in first in the AL Central.

After a 10-3 loss on Tuesday, the Twins dropped into a first-place tie with the Guardians. They are 1-5 in their past six road games.

The Dodgers have a nine-game win streak against the Twins dating to April, 2014.

Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA) pitches for the Twins against Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot (1-0, 2.76).

Pepiot, a righthander, is up from Oklahoma City to make his fifth start of the season for the majors' winningest team.

Byron Buxton, who hit a two-run homer for the Twins on Tuesday, is not in the lineup tonight. The Twins have an off-day tomorrow before playing the Angels in a three-game series in Anaheim.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Carlos Correa, SS

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Nick Gordon, CF

Jake Cave, LF

Tim Beckham, DH

Gary Sanchez, C

DODGERS LINEUP

Mookie Betts, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Gavin Lux, 2B

Chris Taylor, LF

Cody Bellinger, CF