Introduction: Host Michael Rand was hoping to bring you some of the sounds of a joyous Target Field on Wednesday, but instead the rowdy crowd was quickly silenced whenever it seemed like there was an occasion to cheer. The Twins managed just three hits in a 3-2 loss to Houston that ended their season — one that, overall, provided plenty of highs and optimism for the future.

7:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand to break down the slumping offense and the Twins' rotating cast of arms approach in Game 4. Plus a look ahead to the key questions looming ahead this offseason.

