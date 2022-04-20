KANSAS CITY — The Royals emerged from the American League Central basement on Tuesday by beating the Twins, who are now in last place, 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium.

The three-game series resumes today (7:10 p.m., BSN) with righthander Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA) making his second start for the Twins.

He'll face lefthander Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80), meaning the Twins will used a right-handed hitting lineup, with Trevor Larnach the only lefthanded hitter tonight.

Larnach, by the way, has an extra hit after MLB gave him credit for a double Friday night at Fenway Park. Originally his long fly to the wall against the Red Sox had been ruled an error on Enrique Hernandez.

Rain is in the forecast until gametime here. Tomorrow's 1:10 p.m. series finale seems to be weather-safe.

Paddack, 26, took the loss against the Dodgers on April 13 when Clayton Kershaw threw seven perfect innings at Target Field for LA. Paddack gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.

Traded from the Padres to the Twins on Opening Day along with Emilio Pagan and a player to be named later for Taylor Rogers, Brent Rooker and cash, Paddack has never faced the Royals.

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Gio Urshela, 3B

Kyle Garlick, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Ryan Jeffers, DH

Gilberto Celestino, CF

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, RF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Bobby Witt Jr., 3B

Salvador Perez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hunter Dozier, 1B

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Michael Taylor, CF

Cam Gallagher, C