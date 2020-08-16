GAME 20 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins: A home run gave the Twins the lead, and a second homer was turned into a double by Alex Gordon’s glove.

GAME 21 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Whit Merrifield, Royals: A single, a double, a three-run home run that put the Royals in front for good.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Consecutive Royals retired by Jake Odorizzi to open the first game.

448 Distance on Cruz’s third-deck homer in the opener, longest by any Twin this season.

4 Consecutive games with an RBI by Eddie Rosario after Game 1. The streak ended in Game 2.

2 Runners picked off by the Twins in Game 2, their first two-pickoff game since 2016.

2 Hits recorded by the Twins in Game 2, their fewest of the season.

3 Saves by Royals closer Trevor Rosenthal against the Twins, of his five this season.

ON DECK

Randy Dobnak puts his 0.90 ERA on the line against K.C. rookie Brady Singer, who got his first MLB victory against the Twins last Sunday.

PHIL MILLER