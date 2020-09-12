MINNEAPOLIS — Twins reliever Sergio Romo was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Saturday for jawing with Indians star Francisco Lindor.
Romo and Lindor also were fined for the incident, which occurred during Minnesota's 3-1 victory Friday night.
Romo worked a perfect eighth, retiring Lindor on an inning-ending flyout. Romo and Lindor exchanged words as the shortstop ran toward first, and then the two walked toward each other before they were separated by teammates.
The Twins, Indians and Chicago White Sox are locked in a tight race for the AL Central lead. The Twins and Indians play again Saturday, and Romo could be available if he decides to appeal the penalty.
