Sports

Twins right-hander Pablo López expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder

Minnesota Twins right-hander Pablo López is expected to be sidelined 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 3:53AM

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Minnesota Twins right-hander Pablo López is expected to be sidelined 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder.

The Twins said Wednesday that López has a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle.

Lopez was the winning pitcher Tuesday night in a 10-3 victory over the Athletics, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings before leaving because of the shoulder problem.

The 29-year-old from Venezuela is 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 11 starts this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Rutschman's homer and Kjerstad's 2-run triple send Orioles past Mariners 3-2 for 5th straight win

Heston Kjerstad put Baltimore ahead with a two-run triple in the seventh inning and the Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Sports

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers beat the Panthers in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

card image

Sports

Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader hit HRs as Twins win 6-1 over A's, who have lost 9 in a row