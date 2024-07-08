CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins slated Chris Paddack to start Monday night against the White Sox in Chicago after reinstating the 28-year-old right-hander from the 15-day injured list earlier in the day.
Paddack, 5-3 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 starts this season, hasn't pitched since June 21 because of right arm fatigue. He was roughed up in his last two starts, allowing eight runs over seven innings combined.
To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned righty Josh Winder to Triple-A St. Paul.
Minnesota enters Monday at 51-39, in second place in the AL Central, having won three of four. Chicago is a major league worst 26-66, matching a season-high 40 games under .500.
