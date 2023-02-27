FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pablo Lopez didn't allow a run in his first two innings as a Twin, Jorge Lopez worked out of a bases-loaded jam, and Griffin Jax induced a double play in his first inning of the spring.

But the Twins went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position Monday, and lost their third straight Grapefruit League game, 4-1 to the Red Sox at JetBlue Park.

Boston outfielder Jarren Duran doubled and homered, the latter a top-of-the-wall shot off Twins reliever Oliver Ortega. Rookie pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson got in trouble with back-to-back walks to load the bases in the sixth inning, then gave up a tie-breaking single to Ceddanne Rafaela and a sacrifice fly to Greg Allen.

The Twins' lone run came in the sixth, when Kyle Farmer scored on Trevor Larnach's ground out. Larnach then moved to second base due to the new MLB rules: After pitcher Joe Jacques tried two unsuccessful pick-off throws, he stepped off the rubber, an illegal third "disengagement" that constitutes an automatic balk. But the inning ended when Austin Martin grounded out.

The Twins' next two games are in Hammond Stadium, starting with Tuesday's first meeting with the Braves.