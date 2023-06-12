IMPACT PLAYER: Cavan Biggio, Toronto

He was 2-for-15 with no RBI in June until he encountered an Emilio Pagán fastball — which he turned into a winning three-run homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Consecutive games with a home run in Toronto by the Twins; only their streak of 21 games in Kansas City from 1998 to 2001 is longer.

24 Consecutive successful stolen base attempts by the Twins, a franchise record.

35 Games, of 66 this year, in which the Twins have struck out at least 10 times (11 on Sunday).