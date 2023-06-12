IMPACT PLAYER: Cavan Biggio, Toronto
He was 2-for-15 with no RBI in June until he encountered an Emilio Pagán fastball — which he turned into a winning three-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Consecutive games with a home run in Toronto by the Twins; only their streak of 21 games in Kansas City from 1998 to 2001 is longer.
24 Consecutive successful stolen base attempts by the Twins, a franchise record.
35 Games, of 66 this year, in which the Twins have struck out at least 10 times (11 on Sunday).
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
McMahon, Jones homers in 9th around rain delay lift Rockies over Padres 5-4
Ryan McMahon hit a tying homer in heavy rain just before a 1-hour, 25-minute delay in the ninth inning and Nolan Jones hit a game-ending 472-foot drive just after the resumption that gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Toronto game recap
A quick look at the series finale.
Sports
Martin Truex Jr. surges to 4th career Sonoma Raceway victory
Martin Truex Jr. shows up at Sonoma Raceway each year brimming with the confidence only acquired by repeated success on a track.
Sports
Stricker wins his Champions event in home state of Wisconsin
Steve Stricker's latest win on the PGA Tour Champions felt as big as any in his career, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win his American Family Insurance Championship in his native Wisconsin for his fourth title this year.
Sports
Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open, first Canadian champion since 1954
Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.