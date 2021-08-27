GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Bobby Dalbec, Red Sox
7 RBI by the ninth-place hitter? That's what two homers and a two-run single will do.
BY THE NUMBERS
412 Distance, in feet, of Willians Astudillo's fifth-inning home run, second-longest of his career.
11-11 Twins' record in August, with five games remaining to secure their first winning month of 2021.
30 Home runs by Rafael Devers, who joins Ted Williams as only Red Sox hitters to do that twice before turning 25.
