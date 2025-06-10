Sports

Twins recall right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson for injury-thinned rotation

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 4:14PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins recalled right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson on Tuesday to start the opener of a three-game series against Texas, following two injury setbacks for their starting pitching.

Woods Richardson began the season in the rotation and went 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings over eight appearances, including seven starts, before being sent down to Triple-A St. Paul on May 15 and making three starts for the Saints.

Last week, the Twins lost starters Pablo López and Zebby Matthews to shoulder injuries. López is the ace of a staff that ranks ninth in MLB starting pitching with a 3.64 ERA. He's out for two to three months with a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in the back of his shoulder. Matthews has a moderate strain of the subscapularis muscle in the front of his shoulder, is not expected to be out nearly as long as López.

Right-hander Travis Adams, who was recalled on Friday but did not pitch in a game, was sent back to St. Paul to make room on the roster for Woods Richardson, who went 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 28 starts last season as a rookie for the Twins.

