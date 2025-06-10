Twins recall right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson for injury-thinned rotation

Last week, the Twins lost starters Pablo López and Zebby Matthews to shoulder injuries. López is the ace of a staff that ranks ninth in MLB starting pitching with a 3.64 ERA. He's out for two to three months with a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in the back of his shoulder. Matthews has a moderate strain of the subscapularis muscle in the front of his shoulder, is not expected to be out nearly as long as López.