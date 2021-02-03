The Twins on Thursday agreed to a contract with veteran closer Alex Colome, who spent the past two seasons with the White Sox.

The contract is worth $6.25 million guaranteed. Colome will make $5 million in 2021 and the Twins will have an option to pay him $5.5 million in 2022 or buy him out for $1.25 million.

A major league baseball source confirmed the agreement.

The 32-year-old righthander has pitched for Tampa Bay, Seattle and the Chicago White Sox. He led the American League with 47 saves in 2017 for the Rays.

He had 12 saves and 0.81 ERA last season for the White Sox, and had 30 saves in 2019.

Colome will join a Twins bullpen in need of late inning help after righthanders Tyler Clippard, Trevor May and Sergio Romo became free agents following the end of the season. May eventually signed with the Mets.

His strikeout rate of 6.4 per nine innings was the lowest since 2014, but he was effective through heavy use of a cut fastball.

Colome will take the Twins last available spot on their 40-man roster, but the club is still looking to bring in other arms on minor league deals with invites to major league camp.