Twins rally to their 10th straight win, beat Baltimore 8-6 for a doubleheader sweep

BALTIMORE — Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Minnesota Twins to their 10th straight victory, 8-6 over the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Minnesota rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the opener 6-3, then fell behind 6-4 before coming back in the second game. The Twins trailed by a run when Willi Castro led off the eighth with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a balk by Yennier Cano (0-3). After a walk to Royce Lewis, Clemens hit a drive to right to give Minnesota the lead.
Kody Funderburk (1-0) won in relief. Cole Sands pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.
The Orioles scored six runs in the third — thanks largely to a grand slam by Cedric Mullins and a solo shot by Heston Kjerstad — but managed no further scoring.
Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer in the second for Minnesota. The Twins led 4-0 before Baltimore's big third inning.
Minnesota outfielder Harrison Bader left the game with left groin tightness. First baseman Ty France didn't play after leaving the opener with a foot issue.
Key moment
Lewis is 2 for 23 on the season, but he was able to reach base against Cano. Then Clemens, who is batting .179 on the year, took him deep.