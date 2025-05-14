Twins rally to their 10th straight win, beat Baltimore 8-6 for a doubleheader sweep

Minnesota rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win the opener 6-3, then fell behind 6-4 before coming back in the second game. The Twins trailed by a run when Willi Castro led off the eighth with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a balk by Yennier Cano (0-3). After a walk to Royce Lewis, Clemens hit a drive to right to give Minnesota the lead.