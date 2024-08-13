Twins pull Buxton with right hip discomfort, after strikeout in 5th inning vs. Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was removed from the game against Kansas City on Monday night because of discomfort in his right hip.
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was removed from the game against Kansas City on Monday night because of discomfort in his right hip.
Buxton, who has seven home runs in his last 55 at-bats, struck out in the fifth inning against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. He was replaced on defense in the sixth by Manny Margot. The Twins announced Buxton's status as day to day.
The 10th-year player, who has enjoyed one of the healthiest seasons of his injury-marred career, missed three games last week with back stiffness. Buxton was sidelined in 2022 by a strained right hip that ultimately ended his season about six weeks early, an injury that was believed to be linked to the persistent knee pain he played with that year.
