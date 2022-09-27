Simeon Woods Richardson closed out a strong minor league season with six innings of one-hit ball and the Saints began their final series of the season by defeating Omaha 10-6 on Monday night at CHS Field.

The 22-year-old Woods Richardson, acquired from Toronto in July 2021 as part of the Jose Berrios trade, retired the first 11 batters he faced and didn't give up a hit until the fifth inning. He struck out three and walked seven while lowering his ERA to 2.21 over seven starts covering 36⅔ innings at St. Paul. Overall, the righthander has a 2.77 ERA in 23 starts between Class AA Wichita and St. Paul in 2022.

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, on rehab assignment, had three hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for the Saints (72-75), who play Tuesday and Wednesday to end their second season as a major league affiliate. Former Twins outfielder Brent Rooker hit a grand slam for Omaha.