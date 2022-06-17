PHOENIX — The Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list Friday and replaced him on the active roster with Alex Kirilloff.

Polanco has been out with lower-back tightness, and this is his first on a major league injured list.

Kirilloff, an outfielder and first baseman, hit .385 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI and a .477 on-base percentage in a 28-game sting with the St. Paul Saints.

