Introduction: On a bonus edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand runs through all the disappointment from Tuesday's 9-1 Twins loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS. Fans picked apart the performance by starter Sonny Gray as well as the Twins' approach at the plate. It's all up to Joe Ryan in Game 4 on Wednesday, and you'll hear from the young Twins starter.

10:00: Columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand to help break down what went wrong on Tuesday, but also to provide his perspective on things the Twins can do differently in hopes of winning Game 4. And remember, if they can force a Game 5 back in Houston on Friday, Pablo Lopez would be back on the mound.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports