On another special edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand dives into the key moments of the Twins' 2-0 victory over Toronto — a Wild Card sweep that propels them to the next round against Houston.

You'll hear fan reaction — and Kirk Cousins' perspective — as well as postgame insights from Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III.

