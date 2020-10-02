The Twins ended the season as American League Central champions, again, before being swept out of the playoffs, again. A look at who will stay, and who will go:

Position players

EHIRE ADRIANZA, IF, age 31

Adrianza is handy all over the field and has the demeanor of a future coach or manager. But he's starting to look and play his age.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: With another team

LUIS ARRAEZ, 2B, 23

Twins discovered Arraez cannot just fall out of bed and get a hit — with a sore knee. Left knee tendinitis nagged him until the very end of the regular season, when he finished with a flourish.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Leadoff hitter

WILLIANS ASTUDILLO, C, 28

Season was delayed when he tested positive for COVID-19; spent most of his time at the St. Paul camp. Magic from two years ago no longer there

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Off the bench

ALEX AVILA, C, 33

He's the classic veteran backup catcher who's solid behind the plate and will occasionally drive a pitch over the fence.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: With another team

TRAVIS BLANKENHORN, 2B, 24

Nothing stands out about Blankenhorn, but he can play solidly at second plus some outfield and third base. Takes good at-bats. Is well-liked.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Minors

BYRON BUXTON, CF, 26

Buxton began to tap into his power potential, finishing second on the team in slugging percentage. But a mid-foot sprain during summer camp and shoulder soreness during the season added to his medical file.

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: Starting center fielder

JAKE CAVE, OF, 27

Cave can play all three outfield positions and will provide occasional pop. But his offense was the worst of his three seasons with Twins.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: With another team

GILBERTO CELESTINO, OF, 21

Celestino made the initial 60-man player pool at the start of summer camp but not the Wild Card taxi squad. Played mostly at Class A Cedar Rapids in 2019.

Contact: Minor league

2021 outlook: Class AA, wherever that will be

NELSON CRUZ, DH, 40

Over a 162-game season, Cruz was on pace for another 40-homer season. He did tail off some at the end.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: Re-signs with Twins

JOSH DONALDSON, IF, 34

He delivered tough at-bats, occasional power, good defense and definitely a fiery attitude. The Twins just didn't see enough of it because of a calf injury.

Contract: $21.75 million a year through 2023.

2021 outlook: Lock for third base.

MITCH GARVER, D, 29

The Silver Slugger winner never gained any traction, getting off to a slow start, then being sidelined because of an intercostal strain.

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: Traded to another team

MARWIN GONZALEZ, IF, 31

A rash of injuries meant the Twins needed their multi-positional everyday player to step up. And he provided one of the worst offensive years of his career.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: With another team

NICK GORDON, IF, 24

Gordon was diagnosed with COVID-19 and never made it to summer camp. Another setback for the 2014 first round pick. Twins might need his roster spot.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Minor leaguer.

RYAN JEFFERS, C, 23

When Garver went down, the Twins turned to Jeffers, and the rookie more than held his own — at the plate and behind it.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Opening Day starter

MAX KEPLER, RF, 27

Kepler was part of a group of players who never found a groove at the plate and ended up regressing. Short season a factor?

Contract: Signed through 2023. Will earn $6.5 million in 2021.

2021 outlook: Starting right fielder.

ALEX KIRILLOFF, OF, 22

Top prospect spent the summer in St. Paul then, surprisingly, was added to the Wild Card Series roster. Then, surprisingly, started Game 2, got a hit and made a sliding catch.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Starting left fielder

JORGE POLANCO, SS, 27

Polanco had the worst season of his career while playing with a sore right ankle that will likely require surgery for the second consecutive offseason.

Contract: Signed through 2023. Makes $4.3 million next season.

2021 outlook: Starting shortstop

BRENT ROOKER, OF, 25

Called up when Kepler landed on the injured list, Rooker was batting .316 in seven games when he was hit with a pitch and suffered a broken arm.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Competes for roster spot

EDDIE ROSARIO, LF, 29

Rosario actually raised his walk rate and lowered his strikeout rate, but it didn't translate to more damage at the plate. Is he a $10 million player?

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: Traded to another team

MIGUEL SANO, 1B, 27

The good: Sano led team with 25 extra base hits. The bad: Sano led league with 90 strikeouts. The ugly: Career worst .757 OPS.

Contract: Signed through 2022. Makes $12.3 million in 2021.

2021 outlook: Starting first baseman

LAMONTE WADE, JR., 26, OF

Called up three times during the season, Wade can play all three outfield positions and takes good at bats.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Reserve outfielder

STARTING PITCHERS

JOSE BERRIOS, RH, 26

Two-time All-Star who stayed at top of rotation, but was still inconsistency. Headed for his second arbitration season and big payday.

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: Frontline starter

DAKOTA CHALMERS, RH, 23

Veteran Twins hitters marveled at his curveball during summer camp. His main issue has been command, but arm talent is worth it to them.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Minor leagues

RANDY DOBNAK, RH, 25

Contract status: Pre-arbitration

Started out hot but slumped late and was sent to the St. Paul camp for a spell. He will be dirt cheap and in the rotation if he regains his command.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Rotation filler

JHOAN DURAN, RH, 22

Spent the season working out in St. Paul, where hitters tried to get wood on his split-fingered sinker. Also has a good fastball.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Makes major league debut

RICH HILL, LH, 40

His elbow held up from surgery in 2019, but left shoulder fatigue sidelined him for 17 games. Can still eat up a few innings.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: With another team.

KENTA MAEDA, RH, 32

Was one of the best pitchers in baseball and led the AL in WHIP. Twins got him to throw more breaking balls to lefties, and he took off.

Contract: Three years left on eight-year deal

2021 outlook: Opening Day starter

JAKE ODORIZZI, RH, 30

Despite a wacky, injury-plagued season, his track record should land him a lucrative deal. He wants to stay.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: With another team

MICHAEL PINEDA, RH, 31

Had to serve the remaining 39 games of his suspension from 2019 but stepped right into the rotation and produced.

Contract: Signed through 2021

2021 outlook: Mid-rotation starter

DEVIN SMELTZER, LH, 24

Smeltzer gave up 12 runs over 16 innings and was on and off the roster during the shortened season. He ended up on the postseason taxi squad.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Starter in the minors

RELIEF PITCHERS

JORGE ALCALA, RH, 25

Posted a 2.63 ERA. Still raw, but his fastball averaged 97 and his slider is wicked.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Developing late-inning enforcer

TYLER CLIPPARD, RH, 35

Had one of the best seasons of his career, and posted a career-low walk rate. Can he do it again?

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: With another team

EDWAR COLINA, RH, 23

Made a late season appearance, and it wasn't pretty. But his first major league pitch was 100 miles per hour. Also has a good slider.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: Jorge Alcala development program

TYLER DUFFEY, RH, 29

Duffey broke through last season and was best reliever this season in early setup role. Twins adverse to locking up relievers, but Duffey would seem to be a candidate.

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: Key set up man

ZACK LITTELL, RH, 24

Littell was limited to 6⅓ innings because of right elbow inflammation, as well as ineffectiveness. The Twins outrighted him off the 40-man roster.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Invite to spring training

TREVOR MAY, RH, 31

He heads into free agency, where there will be interest in his strikeout rate of 14.7 per nine innings. The Twins need more hard throwers, not fewer.

Contract: Free agent

2021 outlook: Signs with Twins.

TAYLOR ROGERS, LH, 29

Rogers had a rocky season in which most of his numbers were the same as a year ago — except hits. Rogers gave up a lot of them.

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: The closer … until someone is brought in.

FERNANDO ROMERO, RH, 25

Visa issues kept him out of the country for the entire year. He was a long shot to make the team and now is playing catchup after a year on the sideline.

Contract: Minor league

2021 outlook: With another team

SERGIO ROMO, RH, 37

The Twins brought back Romo for his experience and big game history. They also knew what kind of mercurial person they were getting.

Contract: $5 million club option, $275,000 buyout

2021 outlook: With another team

CODY STASHAK, RH, 26

He's not a flamethrower, but he doesn't walk many batters and increased his strikeout rate from 2019.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Bigger role in bullpen

CALEB THIELBAR, LH, 33

The Randolph, Minn., native made a stunning return to MLB and won a game for the first time since May 14, 2014. His slow breaking ball is pure entertainment.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: Battle for bullpen spot

LEWIS THORPE, LH, 24

Rough season. Gave up too many hits. Walked too many. Didn't strike out enough hitters.

Contract: Pre-arbitration

2021 outlook: With another team

MATT WISLER, RH, 28

Things didn't work out for him pre-Twins as a starter, but the Twins liked his slider and told him to throw it. A lot. It worked.

Contract: Arbitration eligible

2021 outlook: Bullpen