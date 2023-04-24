Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

New York Yankees (13-9, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-10, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (2-0, .82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -148, Yankees +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Yankees on Monday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota is 5-4 at home and 12-10 overall. The Twins have the fourth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.37.

New York is 4-2 in road games and 13-9 overall. The Yankees are fourth in the majors with 30 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has a double and five home runs while hitting .206 for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 8-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has five home runs, nine walks and 11 RBI while hitting .316 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 5-5, .199 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

