Tampa Bay Rays (34-23, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-26, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Twins: Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Minnesota has a 33-26 record overall and an 18-13 record at home. The Twins have hit 69 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 13-10 on the road and 34-23 overall. The Rays have a 20-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits (eight doubles and 15 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .276 batting average to rank ninth on the Rays, and has four doubles and three home runs. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.