Twins play the Cubs leading series 1-0

Chicago Cubs (54-37, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-47, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (3-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Twins -105; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.
Minnesota is 25-18 in home games and 44-47 overall. The Twins have a 30-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
Chicago is 54-37 overall and 24-21 on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.