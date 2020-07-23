MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list due to mild soreness in his upper back.

Rich Hill will take Odorizzi's place the first time through the rotation, scheduled to start on Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox. José Berríos will take the mound for the opener on Friday, with Kenta Maeda set for Sunday and Homer Bailey on track for next week.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected Odorizzi to throw a bullpen session at some point during the weekend. The 2019 All-Star will be eligible to rejoin the active roster on July 30. With an off day on Monday, the Twins might not need an additional starter before Odorizzi is cleared.

Backup catcher Willians Astudillo, who tested positive for the coronavirus upon his arrival at camp and has yet to work out with the team, joined Odorizzi on the injured list. Center fielder Byron Buxton, who suffered a left mid-foot sprain on July 13, was included on the 30-man roster and expected to join the Twins in Chicago. The biggest surprise on the opening day roster was Australian rookie outfielder Aaron Whitefield, a speedster who finished last season in Double-A.

Major league rosters must be trimmed to 28 players in two weeks, and then to 26 players two weeks after that.