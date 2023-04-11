MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after his sore right side didn't show enough improvement in pregame workouts.
The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8. The team announced a corresponding roster move will be made before Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.
Gallo, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
