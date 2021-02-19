FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins announced on Friday that 13 players were not in camp for various reasons, including weather delays, visa problems and COVID protocol-related issues.

The team's pitchers and catchers had their first on-field workouts at the CenturyLink complex after reporting yesterday. The full squad has its first workout Tuesday.

The players absent Friday were pitchers Andrew Albers, Jorge Alcala, Danny Coulombe, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, J.A. Happ, Derek Law, Juan Minaya, Matt Shoemaker, Glenn Sparkman, Ian Gibault and Robinson Layer; and catcher Tomas Telis.

Gibault has to clear waivers and was not eligible to practice; he was DFA'd to make room on the 40-man roster for Shoemaker, whose signing was made official.

The Twins did not say which players are affected by COVID issues. The could either have tested positive, been near someone who has tested positive or have taken the test as part of the intake process and are awaiting the results. And players have to agree to clubs announcing them as positive for COVID.