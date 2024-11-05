Twins pick up $1.5 million option on reliever Jorge Alcala for next season

Alcala finished with a 3.24 ERA in 54 appearances in 2024, with 58 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings. He gave up eight home runs and 20 walks. Prior to the All-Star break, Alcala posted a 1.56 ERA in 34 2/3 innings. After the break, his ERA was 5.70 in 23 2/3 innings, and he was sent to Triple-A in mid-September despite a dearth of bullpen options with the Twins in the thick of the playoff race.