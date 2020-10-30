Let’s dig deep into the Twins payroll heading into 2021:
Guaranteed contracts
................................2020*.............2021
Josh Donaldson .....18,000,000.....21,000,000
Michael Pineda ......10,000,000 ....10,000,000
Max Kepler ............6,250,000 ......6,500,000
Miguel Sanó ...........3,000,000 ......11,000,000
Jorge Polanco .........3,950,000 .......4,333,334
Kenta Maeda ..........9,150,000 ........3,000,000(a)
Arbitration eligible (2021 salaries estimated**)
................................2020*.............2021
Taylor Rogers .........4,450,000 ......5,850,000
José Berríos ............4,025,000 .......6,000,000
Byron Buxton .........3,070,000 .......5,000,000
Tyler Duffey ...........1,200,000 ........2,000,000
Matt Wisler ..............725,000 .........1,500,000
Mitch Garver ...........620,000...........1,850,000
Pre-arbitration eligible (minimum-salary players)
................................2020*
Luis Arraez ............596,000
Jake Cave ...............587,000
Randy Dobnak ........571,000
Ryan Jeffers .............571,000
Cody Stashak ...........571,000
Caleb Thielbar ..........571,000
Free agents
................................2020*
Jake Odorizzi .........17,800,000
Nelson Cruz ...........12,000,000
Marwin Gonzalez ...9,000,000
Sergio Romo ...........4,750,000(b)
Alex Avila ...............4,250,000
Rich Hill ..................3,000,000
Tyler Clippard ..........2,750,000
Trevor May ..............2,205,000
Ehire Adrianza .........1,600,000
Homer Bailey ...........7,000,000(c)
Also on 40-man roster (minimum-salary players)
Jorge Alcalá
Willians Astudillo
Travis Blankenhorn
Gilberto Celestino
Dakota Chalmers
Edwar Colina
Jhoan Duran
Nick Gordon
Brent Rooker
Devin Smeltzer
Lewis Thorpe
LaMonte Wade Jr.
Notes
* — Salaries for 2020 are listed for a 162-game season for uniformity; actual payments to players were for 60 games, or 37.04 percent of these salaries.
** — Arbitration-eligible players can have their salary set by an independent arbitrator; most will receive significant raises. Salaries listed for 2021 are projections, courtesy of spotrac.com. Most players not yet eligible for arbitration will sign for MLB minimum salary, which was $571,000 in 2020 and is subject to a cost-of-living adjustment for 2021.
(a) — Maeda is guaranteed $3 million for 2021, but can reach large incentive bonuses based upon games started and innings pitched, plus $150,000 for making the Opening Day roster. Maeda has earned as much as $11.9 million in 2016, and as little as $6 million in 2018.
(b) — The Twins on Wednesday declined to pick up the option on Romo.
(c) — Bailey was waived on Sept. 25.
Totals
Twins’ guaranteed commitments for 2021 (six players): $55.833,334
Projected commitments in arbitration (seven players): $33,200,000
Major-league payroll in 2020 (estimated): $137,728,000
• • •
