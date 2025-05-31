Sports

Twins outfielder Matt Wallner reinstated from injured list ahead of game against Mariners

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 10:38PM

SEATTLE — Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Saturday ahead of his team's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Wallner, who was out with a left hamstring strain, will bat fifth and play right field, the team said.

To make room for him, the Twins optioned outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Triple-A St. Paul.

Wallner, 27, missed the Twins' last 38 games. He has hit .263 with five doubles, two triples, one home run, three RBIs, nine walks and seven runs across 18 games this season.

During a six-game rehab assignment with St. Paul, Wallner hit .320 with one double, five home runs, 13 RBIs and two walks.

ANDREW DESTIN

The Associated Press

