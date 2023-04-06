Opening Day things to know
Twins vs. Houston Astros
3:10 p.m., Target Field
Gates open at 1 p.m.
National anthem: Members of the "Hamilton" cast
Flyover: Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing
Ceremonial first pitch: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
World Series champion Astros will be better test if Twins are better
Houston was 6-0 against the Twins last season, and many of those games were one-sided.
Sports
New world order: LIV looks to make its mark at Masters
As Phil Mickelson walked to the first tee — his LIV loyalties prominent on his cap, shirt and bag — he fist-bumped with a young girl hanging along the ropes before acknowledging the familiar cheers that have followed him throughout his career.
Golf
Souhan: Mickelson thrills and chills again at the Masters
Phil Mickelson's play was typically daring, but a smaller crowd followed his quiet return to Augusta National.
Sports
Gophers score 4 goals in 3rd, advance past BU in Frozen Four
Freshman Luke Mittelstadt scored two third-period goals in two-and-a-half minutes and top-ranked Minnesota beat Boston University 6-2 on Thursday night in the opening game of the NCAA Frozen Four.
Gophers
Freshman Mittelstadt's scoring spurt lifts U past Boston U in Frozen Four
Luke Mittelstadt's two goals from the left circle — only 1 minute, 49 seconds apart in the third period — broke open a close game in a 6-2 triumph and earned the Gophers a place in the NCAA men's hockey title game.