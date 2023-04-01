KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sonny Gray and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Saturday to open with consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history.

Jose Miranda had an early RBI single, and pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer added a sacrifice fly. Byron Buxton scored twice.

Gray (1-0) allowed three hits and had a strikeout and four walks, all of which came in full-count situations. Jorge Alcalá, Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López also held the Royals scoreless. Thielbar struck out three, and López got his first save of the year.

The Twins and original Washington Senators had never opened with consecutive shutouts.

''How can you not be pleased with not giving up any runs, pitching and defense?" Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. ''I couldn't be happier with all the guys we've brought into the game and how they have been pitching. Combine that with the plays the guys are making behind them and it has looked good.''

Kansas City is 0 for 14 with runners in scoring position in its first two games.

Miranda singled to center in the first to score Buxton. Farmer came on as a pinch hitter in the sixth and hit a sacrifice fly to center, also scoring Buxton.

Christian Vázquez went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Buxton also had two hits.

''It is incredible watching him play and seeing what he does,'' Farmer said.

In his Royals debut, Jordan Lyles (0-1) threw 5 1/3 innings and gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

''His stuff was good and pace was good,'' Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. "I thought he had some good curveballs below the bats and overall you couldn't ask for much more.''

Salvador Perez had a double in the fifth and a single in the eighth. The Royals left eight men on base with four hits.

''We got some opportunities today, but it's part of the game," Perez said.

CLOCKING IN A RECORD

Franmil Reyes became the first Royals batter called for a timer violation, during the start of his at-bat with the bases loaded in the third inning. He struck out.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan will start the series finale for Minnesota. RHP Brad Keller will counter for Kansas City.

