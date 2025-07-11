Twins open 3-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-48, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-7, 1.94 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.76 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -119, Pirates -100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.
Minnesota is 26-19 in home games and 45-48 overall. The Twins have gone 21-37 in games when they have allowed a home run.
Pittsburgh is 38-56 overall and 12-35 on the road. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.69 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.