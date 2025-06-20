Twins open 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (40-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-37, third in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -162, Brewers +136; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.
Minnesota has a 37-37 record overall and a 20-12 record at home. Twins hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.
Milwaukee has a 40-35 record overall and a 17-20 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 28-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.
The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.