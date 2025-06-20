Sports

Twins open 3-game series with the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (40-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-37, third in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee Brewers (40-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-37, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -162, Brewers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Minnesota has a 37-37 record overall and a 20-12 record at home. Twins hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 40-35 record overall and a 17-20 record in road games. The Brewers have gone 28-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 15 for 36 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .287 batting average, and has eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBIs. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 42 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .264 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Business

Billionaire Mark Walter, set to own controlling stake in Lakers, built fortune in investing

The billionaire slated to take over the controlling interest in the Los Angeles Lakers has built a career leading businesses investing in everything from sports franchises to artificial intelligence.

Sports

Nayeem's five-for helps Bangladesh gain slender lead against Sri Lanka in 1st test

Sports

Twins open 3-game series with the Brewers