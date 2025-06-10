Sports

Twins open 3-game series at home against the Rangers

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 8:02AM

Texas Rangers (31-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-30, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Twins: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -124, Rangers +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 35-30 record overall and a 19-10 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Texas has an 11-22 record in road games and a 31-35 record overall. The Rangers are 16-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has eight doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 15 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 26 RBIs for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 15 for 32 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Jake Latz: day-to-day (hand), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

