Twins open 3-game series at home against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (31-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-30, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Twins: TBD
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -124, Rangers +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.
Minnesota has a 35-30 record overall and a 19-10 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.
Texas has an 11-22 record in road games and a 31-35 record overall. The Rangers are 16-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.