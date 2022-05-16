THREE-GAME SERIES AT OAKLAND COLISEUM

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Monday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Chris Archer (0-1, 4.43 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Logue (2-1, 1.35)

Tuesday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-2, 5.76) vs. RHP James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.97)

Wednesday, 2:37 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-6, 4.84)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (20-15) concluded their season-high, nine-game homestand Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Cleveland. They went 5-4 on the homestand and are 13-8 at home this season. The Twins began the homestand with a three-game sweep of Oakland; all three victories were decided by one run. ... The Twins, who are 7-7 on the road this season, were swept at the Coliseum last year. This six-game road trip concludes with three games at Kansas City next weekend. ... Byron Buxton hit his 11th home run of the season Sunday. He is tied for second in the majors with Houston's Yordan Alvarez, one behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge.

ATHLETICS UPDATE

The A's (15-22) lost for the ninth time in their past 10 home games with a 4-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday. On the season, the A's are 5-12 at home and 10-10 on the road. ... The A's are hitting .200 as a team — the worst in the majors. Oakland hit into eight double plays in a doubleheader split with the Angels on Saturday. ... The A's have employed 18 rookies so far this season. ... RF Stephen Piscotty (calf strain) and LHP Cole Irvin (left shoulder tendinitis) are eligible to come off the injured list on Tuesday. Irvin will make a rehab start with Class A Stockton on Tuesday.