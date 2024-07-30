NEW YORK – There were a flurry of trades around the major leagues Monday, but the Twins were not among the dealers. A few of the players whom they reportedly inquired about in the past week — Toronto Blue Jays lefthander Yusei Kikuchi, now a Houston Astro, or Chicago White Sox righthander Erick Fedde, now a St. Louis Cardinal — are off the market, making it far more likely that the Twins will finish the season with the same roster that got them this far.

The trade deadline arrives at 5 p.m. Central on Tuesday, and Rocco Baldelli said he's looking forward to 5:01.

"Honestly, I can't wait for it to be over so we can get back to playing baseball," the Twins manager said in the days leading up to the deadline. "I don't go into the trade deadline banking on us making deals. It's just entertainment, reading all this [speculation], because only a tiny percentage of it ever takes place."

Still, he checks in with Derek Falvey, Thad Levine and the rest of the Twins' front office on a regular basis, just to stay informed.

"I talk to our guys. I get plenty of trade-deadline news and information," Badlelli said. "It's enough."

But he's concerned that his players anticipate being dealt, being distracted by the possibility that they'll soon have to move.

"The longer you've been around, the more you see that there are always a bunch of players that get a little wound up, no matter what conversations you have with them. They're reading things, not necessarily [correct] information, but just material. And they get wound up. So you're kind of counting the days to just get through it."

Festa eager for start in New York

One person who has definitely been looking forward to Tuesday is David Festa. He will make his fourth career major league start for the Twins, and he will do it with "Oh, I don't know how many — but a lot of family, high school friends and college friends" watching him face the New York Mets.

Festa grew up just across the Hudson River from New York City and attended Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University before being drafted in the 13th round by the Twins in 2021. His first two starts in the big leagues were rough, with 12 runs scoring in his 10 innings — though both were mostly encouraging except for one inning, a four-run outburst by the Arizona Diamondbacks and a five-run frame by the Detroit Tigers.

That's why his performance Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies — one run allowed in 4⅓ innings and twice leaving runners stranded in scoring position — was so encouraging.

"I didn't lose confidence or belief. One tough inning in both outings — that kind of shows you the margin of error you have in this league," Festa said. "A lot of outings come down to just one or two pitches. I'm happy with how the last game, for sure, but I'm focused on keeping that going in the next one now."

Miranda takes steps forward

Jose Miranda ran on the field Monday and took short-hop grounders from coach Tony Diaz before the game, steps he hopes will clear him for playing again.

The left side of Miranda's head was bruised when he was hit by a 95-mph fastball from Tigers starter Alex Faedo on Sunday, but "Jose is actually doing really well," Baldelli said. "It's probably the best possible outcome after watching him get hit the way he did. Basically, all positive, thankfully."

Etc.

* Outfielder Walker Jenkins, whom the Twins selected fifth overall in the 2023 draft, has been promoted from Class A Fort Myers to high-A Cedar Rapids. Jenkins, 19, batted .273 with three homers, 28 walks and 17 strikeouts in 33 games as a member of the Mighty Mussels.