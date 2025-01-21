The Twins finalized their minor league staffs and field coordinators for the 2025 season on Tuesday in advance of this weekend’s Twins Fest at Target Field.
Twins minor league update: Toby Gardenhire returns to manage Saints, and Brian Dinkelman takes over at Class AA Wichita.
Brian Meyer moves from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids for the 2025 baseball season.
Toby Gardenhire returns to manage Class AAA St. Paul for the fifth season; Gardenhire has been a manager in the organization for seven years, with a career record of 446-402. Carlos Hernandez and Jonas Lovin will be the Saints’ pitching coaches, Shawn Schlechter is the hitting coach and Danny Marcuzzo is hitting and development coach.
Brian Dinkelman takes over as manager at Class AA Wichita. He replaces Ramon Borrego, who is now a Twins coach. Dinkelman has a 367-286 record after five seasons at High-A Cedar Rapids; his coaching staff will include Ryan Ricci and Jesus Sanchez (pitching); and Andrew Cresci and Yeison Peréz (hitting).
Brian Meyer moves from Class A Fort Myers to replace Dinkelman at Cedar Rapids. Meyer had a 262-236 record in five years with the Low-A Mighty Mussels. Meyer’s pitching coaches are Argenis Angulo and Hunter Townsend, with CJ Baker and Julian González as hitting coaches.
Seth Feldman moves up from the Florida Complex League Twins after three seasons to manage Fort Myers. Pitching coaches are Anders Dzurak and Richard Salazar, while Luis Reyes and Andrew Parks are hitting coaches.
Nico Giarratano, who managed Seattle’s Dominican Summer League team in 2022, is the new manager of the FCL Twins after two seasons as a development coach. The FCL Twins will have Erick Julio, Chris Powell and Dan Urbina as pitching coaches, with Carter Kessinger as rehab pitching coach. Emilio Guerrero and Collin McBride return as hitting coaches.
The rookie-level Dominican Summer League Twins will be managed by Rafael Martinez with Dylan Hawley and Alex Wright as pitching coaches. Steven Cardona and Carlos Lara will be hitting coaches, and Ruben Santana the infield coach.
The Twins organization hierarchy for the season includes Jeremy Zoll, executive vice president/general manager; Alex Hassan, assistant general manager, Drew MacPhail, director of player development; Brian Maloney, director of minor league and high performance operations; Tommy Bergjans, director of minor league pitching development; Amanda Daley, director of player education; Frankie Padulo, assistant director of player development; Chad Raines, coordinator of player development; Josh Ruffin, director of applied analytics, and Nihar Maskara, analyst, baseball research.
Victor Gonzalez is the assistant director, Florida and Dominican Republic operations; Cole Satterfield is the assistant manager, Florida operations; Jason Davila is the senior manager, minor league operations; and Lisa Maria Tolentino is the coordinator, minor league operations. Gabriel Ferrer and Alex Pimentel will be the Florida operations fellows for the 2025 season.
Kevin Morgan returns as minor league field coordinator, Edgar Varela will be the coordinator of instruction and Ehire Adrianza assistant for player development. Nat Ballenberg is the pitching coordinator and Bobby Hearn will be the assistant. Bryce Berg returns as hitting coordinator, Ryan Smith as assistant hitting coordinator, Mike Quade as outfield coordinator and Tucker Frawley joins as catching coordinator. Oddly enough, Frawley replaces someone with the same name; the other Tucker Frawley joined the Mets as minor league director of defense.
Used to leading off, Ichiro Suzuki got antsy when he had to wait.