Impact player
Carlos Correa, Twins
The shortstop extended his six-game hitting streak with a two-run triple to right field, giving him 10 RBI in the hitting streak.
By the numbers
39 Six-inning starts from Twins pitchers this season, matching their total from the entire 2022 season.
98.4 mph on Griffin Jax's fastball when he struck out William Contreras in the ninth inning, his fastest pitch of the season.
4 Consecutive games Edouard Julien has recorded a double and a walk, tying Joe Mauer for the longest such streak in Twins history since 1961.
