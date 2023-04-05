Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Impact player

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

The 6-5 Cy Young Award winner from last season threw his 10th career complete game and fourth shutout.

By the numbers

1:57 Length of Tuesday's game. Yes, that's 1 hour, 57 minutes. The Twins' last nine-inning game played under two hours was Sept. 10, 2010, in a 2-0 loss at Cleveland (also in 1:57).

388 Feet that Marlins right fielder Avisail Garcia hammered Kenta Maeda's second-inning 83-mph slider into the left-field bleachers for the game's only run.

11 Twins retired by Alcantara before Trevor Larnach beat out a soft grounder to third for an infield single in the fourth.

