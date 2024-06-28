THREE-GAME SERIES AT T-MOBILE PARK

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Friday, 8:40 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 2.71)

Saturday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (7-6, 5.11 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Miller (6-6. 3.90)

Sunday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.31 ERA) vs. TBA

Twins update: They are 45-36 and 4-2 on the nine-game road trip. ... The series victory over the Diamondbacks was their 14th victory in 19 series since April 25. ... The Twins won three of four from the Mariners May 6-9 at Target Field. ... They have homered in 16 consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in team history. They homered in 18 straight between April 18-May 6 last season. ... Willi Castro has a 10-game hitting streak in which he is 17-for-42 to raise his average to a season-high .277. ... Carlos Correa is hitting .389 this month to raise his average to .309.

Seattle update: The A.L. West-leading Mariners (46-37) begin a nine-game homestand. They have the best home record (27-12) in the A.L. and have won nine consecutive series at home. ... The Mariners are an MLB-leading 36-6 (.854) when scoring four or more runs. They are 10-31 when scoring three or less. ... Gilbert leads the A.L. in WHIP (0.89) and is tied for first in quality starts (13). ... Former Twin Mitch Garver is batting .178 with 10 HR and 31 RBI on the season. ... RHP Bryan Wood (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.