Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins

Four-game series at Target Field

All games on Bally Sports North and 830-AM

Pitching probables

Friday, 3:10 p.m.: LHP Robbie Ray (13-7, 2.84 ERA last year) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 4.05)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Marco Gonzales (10-6, 3.96) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (7-9, 4.19)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 4.68) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (3-3, 4.19)

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Chris Flexen (14-6, 3.61) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.06)

Mariners preview: Ray won the AL Cy Young Award with the Blue Jays last season, leading the league in starts, strikeouts, and ERA. ... RF Mitch Haniger had 39 HR and 100 RBI last season for the Mariners, but 3B Kyle Seager (35, 101) retired after the season. ... The Mariners were 90-72 despite a team batting average of .226. ... One of baseball's top prospects, 21-year-old CF Julio Rodriguez, makes his major league debut today. ... RF Kyle Lewis (knee) and P Ken Giles (finger) are out.

Twins preview: The signing of Houston All-Star SS Carlos Correa in free agency gave the team new energy. ... Ryan is technically a rookie after making five starts last season. ... 2B Jorge Polanco led the team with 33 HR and 98 RBI last season. ... The Twins have nine players who weren't in the organization a month ago, and 13 in all who have not played a regular-season game for them. ... They will start the season with 16 pitchers.