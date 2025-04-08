Twins manager Rocco Baldelli ejected after arguing about pitch clock violation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during Monday night's game at Kansas City after Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson was called for a pitch clock violation.
There were two outs in the sixth inning when Woods Richardson tapped his ear, seemingly indicating he couldn't hear his PitchCom. Umpire Nic Lentz then called a violation that resulted in a walk to Jonathan India.
Baldelli came out of the dugout and argued with Lentz for a bit before he was ejected. He then continued to talk and gesture to Lentz before crew chief Vic Carapazza got between them.
Baldelli continued to complain to both umpires for a bit before eventually leaving the field.
The Twins trailed 4-1 when he was tossed.
