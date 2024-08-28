You’ll never guess, especially if you’ve waved your phone flashlight when the lights go off and the crowed roars at Target Field, which pitcher is tied for the most losses on the pitching staff this year.
Twins make spirited comeback vs. Braves but fall apart in 10th for another loss
Jhoan Duran allowed four runs, three earned, in the 10th inning after the Twins rallied from a four-run deficit. It’s the Twins’ seventh loss in the past nine games.
Jhoan Duran, one of the most automatic game-savers in the majors over the past two seasons, continued an inexplicable pattern on Tuesday, allowing four runs in the 10th inning to hand the Braves an 8-6 victory, the Twins’ seventh in their last nine games.
Duran faced six batters in the 10th inning, and gave up two doubles and two singles, good for four Atlanta runs, three of them earned. Marcell Ozuna led off with a double to the wall that center fielder Austin Martin couldn’t quite reach, though courtesy runner Jarred Kelenic held up at third. He didn’t score until Edouard Julien fielded Matt Olson’s grounder and threw to home plate too high for Ryan Jeffers to tag Kelenic in time.
The loss dropped the right-hander’s record to 6-8 on the season, tying him with Pablo López for the team lead in setbacks.
It’s an odd phenomenon: Duran is 48-for-52 in save opportunities over the past two seasons, and his ERA in his 20 opportunities this year is an incredible 1.45. But if there is no save on the line, Duran now owns a 5.18 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs in 24 1/3 innings.
Duran might have had a save to protect this time, but the Twins left nine runners on base through the first six innings. That’s not an unusual number, but it felt more painful than usual because of where those stranded runners were standing: two of them on third base and four on second.
The RISP blues seemed to be back at Target Field.
The Twins kept setting up clutch situations, however, and they eventually paid off. The rally began with four consecutive hits to open the seventh inning. Willi Castro singled and scored from first base when Trevor Larnach’s hit to deep left-center skipped past left fielder Jarred Kelenic, who had just entered the game as a defensive replacement.
Larnach scored easily on Matt Wallner’s single to right — the Twins’ first hit with runners in scoring position — and after Joe Jiménez replaced Jesse Chavez on the mound, Wallner raced around the bases to score on Edouard Julien’s double, pulling the Twins within a run and giving them three chances to tie the game with a hit.
But Lewis popped up and Max Kepler and Carlos Santana each struck out swinging, ending the threat.
They tried again an inning later, and were successful under remarkable conditions. The rally started after two quick outs, followed by Castro’s double to deep right. Braves manager Brian Snitker summoned Raisel Iglesias, a human rally-killer, from the bullpen. Iglesias had held hitters to an .073 average (3-for-41) with runners on second or third this year — but Larnach lifted a fly ball to left that Kelenic unsuccessfully dove for, scoring Castro with the tying run.
And even when the Braves scored four off Duran, the Twins didn’t give up. Three straight two-out singles by Jose Miranda, Castro and Larnach gave them a chance at a miracle victory. But Wallner missed a 2-2 curveball, striking out to end the game.
Simeon Woods Richardson turned in a decent start, and deserved better than how it looks on paper: Four runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings pitched. The rookie tried to sneak low sliders past Matt Olson and Michael Harris in the second inning, and paid the price: Olson doubled to deep left field, and Harris hooked a 424-foot blast around the foul pole and onto the plaza in right field.
But Woods Richardson didn’t allow another hit until the fifth inning, when his swagger, and his command, suddenly disappeared. A leadoff single by Ramón Laureano and a pair of walks loaded the bases with two outs, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli chose to turn to Jórge Alcala to get out of trouble.
It didn’t work. Alcala’s first pitch was over the middle of the plate, and against Ozuna, that’s a big mistake. The line drive over Castro’s head at shortstop fell into left field, scoring two runs — Ozone’s National League-leading 97th and 98th RBIs — and the Twins suddenly faced a four-run deficit.
