We all have so many questions as the baseball season sits in limbo ... so let's get to today's Twins Mailbag:

Q: Hey Mr. Neal. I’ve been wondering about the baseballs. Was there any sign in the abbreviated spring training that another big home run year was in the making for MLB? - Andy Froelich, Park Rapids

A: I didn't notice anything substantial, but have read elsewhere where some players have wondered if the balls were not as lively as in 2019. I needed more games to arrive at a conclusion, since the Twins didn't have the primary weapons on the field at once. Looking back at last year, the Twins hit at least 50 homers in each of the first five months of the season before dipping to 39 in the final month, so we will find out right away how the ball is acting. I will point out that Trevor Larnach had no problems hitting three spring homers, and Nelson Cruz had three homers in eight games.

Q:. If the league were to resume in AZ in empty ballparks, how would MLB handle the lower levels of minor leagues? I am assuming they would have to have expanded rosters, but there is always so much movement between the minors and majors. Do you think it would be the case that the entire 40-man roster would be in camp and available if needed in case of an emergency or injury? - Trevor Trombley, South St. Paul.

A: Trombley is a legacy name in these parts! There have been two reports about playing in spring training locales, once games can be played, and it's a lock that rosters will be expanded. But there's been nothing about how it affects minor league teams. There is some concern that a number of low level teams have already suffered enough losses to be unable to play this season, which would upset the minor league system. And that would be sad for so many cities in which baseball ties the community together. Many minor league teams, also, can't afford to have games played in empty stadiums, which likely would happen.

Q: If the baseball season is cancelled this year, how does that affect players in their final year of contracts? Specifically, what do you think happens to Nelson Cruz? Will he keep playing? Dan Chang, Woodbury.

A: Indications are that Cruz will want to play in 2021, and I would not be surprised if the Twins look to bring him back for another season because of his influence in the clubhouse. It certainly looked like there was some pop left in his bat, but you never know when an again player will hit that wall. As Phil noted recently, contracts will not be tolled if there is no season. Cruz's contract will expire after this season regardless, making him a free agent.

Q: Is Pineda eligible to play in the post season if the season is longer than 80 games, and the Twins have him on the post season roster? @JohnTuman

A: Yes. Phil addressed it in his story. Pineda has to serve his suspension this year, but won't have to if there is no baseball in 2020. Since he missed the playoffs in 2019, he can play in the postseason this year, provided he serves the final 39 games of his 60-day suspension for failing a drug test.

Q: La Velle - if you had your choice of any Twins player that you covered to be your neighbor, who would it be and why? @Stoke63538501

A: One of those questions! Let's see. Torii Hunter owns a barbeque restaurant. Brian Dozier likes cigars and bourbon. Eddie Guardado has a ridiculous stogie collection. Lots of candidates, but it would be a tie between two of the all-time great guys that I have covered, Michael Cuddyer and Brad Radke.

Q: And if you do think we will have a season this year, what do you think the format of the season will look like? @AntoineG1177

A:Yes I do believe there will be a season in 2020. Maybe I'm being more hopeful than confident, but it seems like we have bought in to what needs to be done to slow the virus. I'm dreaming of two-to-three weeks of training in June and an opening on July 4. If they play through October and mix in doubleheaders, Major League Baseball should be able to get more than 100 games in. That means a postseason in November. If the Twins reach the postseason in that format, look for them to play games in Texas or Florida. My guess is that July games would be played without fans, but it’s all about getting as much TV revenue as teams can at this point.

Q: How long for pitchers to get game ready? 2 weeks, 3 weeks? Or do team go with pitchers and short outings at first? If so, then staffs need to be expanded. @waynerohde

A: Twins pitchers and catchers reported on Feb. 12. On March 11, Jose Berrios was just getting to the point where he could throw more than 70 pitches in a games. Expanded rosters will definitely help starters as they build endurance without risking injury, but they will need two-to-three weeks on a throwing program to prepare for any season. Pitchers are trying to stay loose right now, but it's hard to build arm strength when you don't know what date to aim for ... that's rough.

Photo of Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton by Anthony Souffle