CLEVELAND — After a week of feasting on a diet of nothing but big innings and abundant runs, it figured the Twins might run dry before their road trip ended.

The famine struck in Progressive Park.

Guardians pitchers served up five walks, but limited the Twins to just two scrawny singles and more importantly, only one run. The result was a ho-hum 2-1 loss in the finale of a series that had been nothing but spectacular for the Twins in the first two games.

Perhaps it won't matter, but the loss came with another consequence, too. The Guardians' victory was their seventh against the Twins in the teams' 13 scheduled games this year, and MLB no longer breaks ties for postseason berths with extra games tacked on to the end of the season. The Twins still lead the AL Central standings by six games over Cleveland, but if they end the season with identical records, the Guardians would claim the division title and the Twins would be excluded.

But that's merely a minor concern for a team that comes home after winning four times in six days against postseason contenders, and especially one that seemed to exorcise the demons of last September's collapse in this same ballpark. The Twins lost four times in Cleveland last September, but 29 runs over three days here this time insured that nothing similar would happen again.

Still, it was a disappointing end to an energizing week.

Joe Ryan pitched only four innings and they weren't easy ones, especially when a summer rainstorm halted the game as he was pitching the third inning. After a delay of just over an hour, Ryan returned to the mound, but he needed 89 pitches and faced only 17 hitters from a Guardians lineup that delights in extending at-bats.

Ryan allowed four hits, but two of the Guardians — Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Will Brennan — twice combined to make them count. Giménez doubled to lead off the second inning, then scored when Brennan turned an outside splitter into an opposite-field single.

Two innings later, Giménez cracked a one-out single, then stole second. After working the count to 3-2, Brennan pulled a fastball to the gap in right-center, scoring the only other run that Cleveland would need.

Rookie Gavin Williams held Minnesota to two hits in his five-inning start, one of them a single by Andrew Stevenson that scored Willi Castro from second base, Stevenson's first RBI as a Twin.

Castro reached scoring position by walking, then stealing second base, his 30th successful steal in 34 attempts. He's the first Twin to reach 30 steals in a season since Ben Revere in 2012, and his four unsuccessful attempts are the fewest among the eight other Twins who have accomplished the feat.

The game marked the Twins bullpen debut for Louie Varland, who relieved Ryan and pitched three innings, allowing only one hit. But the Twins' four shutout innings by their bullpen were equaled by the Guardians pen, with no Twin reaching second base against them.