Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
State Fair eyes indoor mask rule after outbreaks at other festivals
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate gummies before fatal crash
Long waits in Minn. as Canadian border opens to vaccinated Americans
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
Vadnais Heights group demands a human rights commission
White Sox demonstrate superiority over Twins in 11-1 romp
ESPN projection signals mediocrity for Vikings. What could make things better?
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
BLTs, the sequel: 9 more you have to try
If MLB partners with Barstool, it should be ready for well-deserved backlash
next
600086420
Twins lose 11-1 to White Sox
The Minnesota Twins lost 11-1 to the Chicago White Sox on Monday, August 9, 2021.
August 9, 2021 — 10:37pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
Variety
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
August 9
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
Variety
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
August 9
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
Variety
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
August 9
Health
New COVID-19 cases in Minn. top 1,000 for 2nd day in a row
12:29pm
Local
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate gummies before fatal crash
5:06pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
Variety
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
August 9
Health
New COVID-19 cases in Minn. top 1,000 for 2nd day in a row
12:29pm
Local
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate gummies before fatal crash
5:06pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
Variety
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
August 9
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
Variety
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
August 9
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
More from Star Tribune
Local
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
July 26
Local
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Business
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
8:21pm
More From Star Tribune
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
New COVID-19 cases in Minn. top 1,000 for 2nd day in a row
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate gummies before fatal crash
More From Star Tribune
How Twin Cities housing rules keep the metro segregated
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
Minnesota town cries foul at Major League Baseball plan to close local factory
Sports anchor Eric Perkins ends his run at KARE 11 with one last goofy bit
New COVID-19 cases in Minn. top 1,000 for 2nd day in a row
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate gummies before fatal crash
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
State Fair eyes indoor mask rule after outbreaks at other festivals
4:05pm
Gophers coach calls Orono crash that killed son, friend 'murder'
5:22pm
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate gummies before fatal crash
5:06pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.