Twins look to keep home win streak going, host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (48-40, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-46, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
July 5, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (0-0); Twins: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -127, Twins +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Minnesota has a 23-17 record in home games and a 42-46 record overall. The Twins have a 31-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay has a 20-15 record in road games and a 48-40 record overall. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has a .272 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 11 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs. Carlos Correa is 9 for 37 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Rays. Josh Lowe is 15 for 37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rays: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (calf), Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

