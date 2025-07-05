Twins look to keep home win streak going, host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (48-40, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (42-46, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (0-0); Twins: TBD
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -127, Twins +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.
Minnesota has a 23-17 record in home games and a 42-46 record overall. The Twins have a 31-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Tampa Bay has a 20-15 record in road games and a 48-40 record overall. The Rays are eighth in the AL with 100 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.
Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.